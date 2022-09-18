Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas Shuts Down Lakers Workout Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

One former Boston Celtics beloved fan favorite floor general Isaiah Thomas, decided to shut down the latest rumor linking the 33-year-old veteran to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday, HoopsHype writer Michael Scott reported that Thomas worked out for the Lakers alongside former Toronto Raptors shooting guard Armoni Brooks and others hoping to seize a roster spot ahead of the 2022-23 season’s start on Oct. 18 against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Thomas elected to clarify the credibility of the report on Twitter.

“No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh,” Thomas tweeted on Saturday.

No I didn?t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh https://t.co/KY0mOZgY2j — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 17, 2022

Thomas, who played for the Lakers on two occasions throughout his 11-year NBA career, has spent much of the offseason working to rebuild his stock value. On July 30, Thomas put on an offensive clinic in the Drew League, dropping 45 points while knocking down seven three-point attempts.

Considering the offseason additions of guards Patrick Beverly and Friday’s free agent signing of former Celtic Dennis Schröder, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers would entertain adding Thomas to join the backup unit crew behind starter Russell Westbrook.