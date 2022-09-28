NFL Writer Suggests Patriots Working On ‘Two Plans’ For Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers for the first time since 2018. Dealing with the changes that come in four NFL seasons should be enough to fill their plates, but one NFL writer has suggested they’re doing more.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who was “emptying his notebook” ahead of Week 4, suggested the Patriots could be going through the week with the possibility of Mac Jones being available, despite his high ankle sprain that has been described as “severe.”

Here’s what Graziano had to say:

Odds seem good that Patriots (quarterback) Mac Jones will have to miss some time because of his high ankle sprain, but as of Tuesday morning, the Patriots were still holding out at least some hope he wouldn’t miss much time, even suggesting they haven’t yet ruled him out for this week. Jones was scheduled to undergo more testing Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, and in the meantime the coaching staff is preparing two plans for Sunday’s game against the Packers — one that has Jones at quarterback and another that has Brian Hoyer as the starter. Depending on the news that comes back on Jones in the next 24 hours, it’s possible they won’t be without him for long.

Asking the Patriots coaching staff to prepare two separate game plans is a big ask, especially when you consider the struggles New England has undergone in implementing its new offense for one quarterback this season. That’s in itself is a story, but Jones even having the possibility of being available to play is a whole other thing.

Jones himself was coy when asked about the injury on Monday with head coach Bill Belichick echoing similar words to that of his starter Wednesday. Having Brian Hoyer take the podium after Belichick was another sign that New England likely would be leaning on the veteran backup this week against Green Bay.

Could it all be a ploy to throw the NFL world off? If any team where to do it, it would be the Patriots.