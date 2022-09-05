How WWE Should Handle Roman Reigns After Clash At The Castle

NESN Logo Sign In

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, and it looks like he’ll keep the belt for quite some time.

The title defense came against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales and was aided by his real-life cousin and brother of The Usos, Solo Sikoa. It looks like the NXT 2.0 wrestler will be moving up to the main roster to join his family members as part of The Bloodline.

While Reigns’ faction grows, where does the champion go from here? Well, in an interview with Jimmy Traina on the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” on Aug. 25, Reigns confirmed he signed a new deal and will be working a lighter schedule. He’ll still be working the main shows, but the 37-year-old has appeared to have earned himself time off when he needs it.

This leaves any potential challenger feuding with The Usos, Sikoa and Sami Zayn, who is an honorary “Uce” and part of Reigns’ faction. While Reigns’ assured he’ll be on television to help build the feud, it leaves a lot more to WWE to build up challengers and provide them credibility.

It’s unlikely Reigns will defend his titles at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 since the event hasn’t been revered as an important show by WWE. Survivor Series on Nov. 26 is most likely when Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Titles.

As for who will challenge him, it looks like Karrion Kross will be the next man up. The former NXT Champion’s SmackDown debut was a confrontation with Reigns, and he was present ringside at Clash at the Castle, along with Scarlett.

The biggest question for Reigns will be if WWE chooses to split the titles. With Reigns working a lighter schedule and holding both world title belts, it leaves a big hole in the main event scene. WWE has tried to rectify this by trying to boost the reputations of the Intercontinental and United States titles, but a wrestling company is defined by its world title.