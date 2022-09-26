Patriots Know They Blew Winnable Game In Loss To Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did the New England Patriots lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday?

It wasn’t because they allowed Lamar Jackson to score five total touchdowns and rush for 107 yards — the most ever by a quarterback against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team. It wasn’t becuase their defense surrendered a touchdown on all five of Baltimore’s red-zone trips and was on the wrong end of two contested end-zone receptions. It wasn’t because their punt team gave up a 43-yard runback that helped quickly erase a second-half Patriots lead.

All of those were contributing factors in the Patriots’ 37-26 defeat at Gillette Stadium. This certainly was not the complementary football Bill Belichick strives for. But the largest such factor was this — a rundown of how New England’s final five drives ended:

Interception

Touchdown

Interception

Fumble

Interception

The last of those four turnovers was inconsequential to the outcome — a desperation Mac Jones heave in garbage time. But the other three? Those were killers. Each came while the Patriots were trailing by eight points or fewer, and two came in Ravens territory, including one in the end zone, turning a winnable game into another frustrating loss.

“I feel like we should have had this game,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne lamented.

The first Patriots turnover came just two plays after a Devin Duvernay touchdown put Baltimore ahead 28-20 late in the third quarter. Jones tried to hit wide receiver DeVante Parker — who finally showed up Sunday with 136 yards on five catches — but found linebacker Josh Bynes instead. The pass never came close to reaching its intended target.