LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Slammed Following Congressional Visit

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is starting to get silly.

LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman made a visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby with federal lawmakers on behalf of the new circuit being financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. If that sentence sounds crazy, it’s because it is — with those in the meeting tending to agree.

“It’s propaganda,” Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told ESPN following the meeting. “I don’t want to hear about that. It’s not Congress’ business to settle a fight between a bunch of billionaires over a game of golf. They need to take it to the courts. Congress made a big mistake by getting involved in Major League Baseball.”

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas shared similar sentiments, saying, “Don’t come in here and act like you’re doing some great thing, while you’re pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money.”

The battle between the two golf tours has almost too many layers to count, but the crux of this issue comes back to multiple LIV golfers filing antitrust lawsuits against the PGA after they were banned from competitions when they left for the Saudi-backed series. Despite being part of the lawsuit, Phil Mickelson has recently called for peace between the two tours.