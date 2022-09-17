Phil Mickelson Calls For LIV Golf Series, PGA Tour Solidarity

NESN Logo Sign In

The golf world has seen a constant back-and-forth exchange between the LIV Series and the PGA Tour, but Phil Mickelson hopes the tensions can subside someday.

The six-time major champion was, ironically, the catalyst for the uproar the Saudi-backed tour has caused. LIV Golf has completed a consistent set of tours and events, but it still remains a focal point of animosity, especially for those who have defected.

The PGA Tour has banned those who are signed with LIV to participate in events, though they are eligible for major tournaments like the U.S. Open and Masters. This has led to various lawsuits filed, which have not gone in the favor of those who are signed to LIV.

But Mickelson hopes the two leagues can come to a compromise because LIV Golf is “here to stay” in the mind of the 52-year-old.

“The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world,” Mickelson said at a Chicago LIV event Friday, per ESPN via Reuters. “That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay.”

“The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical ‘history of the game’ product that the PGA Tour provides. I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds.

“Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It’s going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”