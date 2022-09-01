Matthew Judon Offers Thoughts On Each Rookie Patriots Defender

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a youth movement going on in New England, as evidenced by 10 rookies making the initial 53-man Patriots roster.

Five of those rookies are on the defensive side of the ball: safety Brenden Schooler, cornerbacks Marcus and Jack Jones, and defensive linemen DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts. Schooler and Mitchell likely will see more time on special teams than on defense this season, by they nevertheless offer potential value in two phases.

On Wednesday, Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon offered his thoughts on each player.

On Roberts: “Sam, you can obviously see he’s a huge guy. Up front, he’s gonna give you a lot of push. And it’s gonna be hard to block him with his length.”

On Mitchell: “D-Mitch is excellent on special teams. And also on defense, he’s just a high-motor, high-energy guy. And so, that’s gonna be a really good change-up.”

On Jack Jones: “Jack, we’re gonna see what he can do out there on the island. Very good … but we gotta see.”

On Marcus Jones: “And then we got Marcus at the safety and kinda nickel spot. We’ve gotta see what he can do.”