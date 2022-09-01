How Two Patriots UDFAs Were Linked Long Before Making Roster

“I was just happy not to hear any phone calls from 4 p.m. or earlier,” the 25-year-old said. “Getting to have that, getting to share the experience with my family, getting to tell people that all the hard work’s paid off. The hard work starts now, but it’s been nothing short of awesome, and I’m just really happy about it.”

Over the course of training camp and the preseason, it became increasingly clear that the Patriots were grooming Schooler for a Nate Ebner-esque role in the kicking game. He’d worked closely with mainstays Matthew Slater and Cody Davis since the spring and had earned spots on most of New England’s top special teams units.

Still, he knew cracking the 53 was no guarantee, so he spent most of cutdown day trying to keep his mind occupied.

“I came in here, got some treatment, got some food,” Schooler said. “Went back to the hotel, worked on my car a little bit, tried to stay busy, do laundry. Just try to take my mind out off of it and not think about it too much, because whatever’s happening was going to happen. There was nothing I could really do about it at that point. But once that last hour-and-a-half came in, that’s when I just sat down.

“I was on the phone with my brother (Colin, a former linebacker at Texas Tech and Arizona), and we were just talking the whole time — cracking jokes, talking about old times and just updating, seeing what was happening. And then once 4 o’clock happened, it was just like, ‘Well, we made it, dude.’ It was a little stressful, but I had my people in my corner, which is all I could ask for.”

It was stressful for Mitchell, too. The former Purdue edge rusher also had carved out a significant role on special teams and had delivered a few standout moments as a pass rusher, as well — most notably his end-zone strip-sack of Carolina’s P.J. Walker in the second preseason game — but entered Tuesday fully expecting to be cut.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Mitchell told The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “I’m going to be 100% honest with you. I didn’t think I was going to make the team. I thought I was going to be put on the practice squad, if I’m going to be honest.”

Many viewed UDFA D-lineman and training camp standout LaBryan Ray as the more likely roster candidate, but the Patriots chose Mitchell, potentially for his kicking game contributions. Ray was waived, then landed on the practice squad.