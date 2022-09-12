MLB Rumors: ‘Eager Suitor’ Already Eyeing Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts?

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams across Major League Baseball undoubtedly are monitoring Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation with the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract extension in 2019, can opt out of his deal and become a free agent this offseason, a likely scenario given his continued production and his potential to land a more lucrative payday on the open market.

The question then becomes: Who might be the Red Sox’s primary competition in their effort to re-sign the All-Star shortstop?

Well, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham over the weekend pointed to the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential landing spot.

“Hearing that if the Sox let Xander Bogaerts get to the open market, the Phillies will be eager suitors,” Abraham wrote.

Of course, it’s important to note there’s still time for Bogaerts and the Red Sox to reach an agreement on a long-term contract — before he tests free agency. And even if Bogaerts opts out, the sides still could work out a deal — perhaps after he’s explored other options.

The Red Sox have made clear publicly they’d love to retain Bogaerts. And the four-time All-Star has expressed his desire to stay in Boston, as well. Until Bogaerts signs on the dotted line, in Boston or elsewhere, there’s going to be speculation regarding his future, and Philadelphia makes sense as a potential external destination given the Phillies’ 2022 shortstop troubles and Dave Dombrowski’s status as the team’s president of baseball operations.