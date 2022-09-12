T.J. Watt Injury: Report Offers Potential Options For Steelers Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Pittsburgh Steelers star defender T.J. Watt seemingly will await further opinions after leaving Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with what’s been reported to be a torn pectoral injury.

Watt will get second and third medical opinions about his torn pec Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, hinting the reigning Defensive Player of the Year already has met with one specialist. If doctors determine Watt needs surgery, it’s likely his season will be over, but if he won’t need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks, as shared by Schefter.

Watt suffered the injury late in Pittsburgh’s eventual 23-20 overtime victory over the Bengals. Watt seemingly mouthed that he tore his pec, as captured on the broadcast, and reports surfaced shortly after noting the likely diagnosis.

The injury, one way or the other, serves as a harsh hit for the Steelers defense considering Watt’s impact on that side of the ball. Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and was a favorite to win the award again this season.

While Watt won’t be available, the Steelers will host the New England Patriots in a Week 2 contest in Pittsburgh on Sunday.