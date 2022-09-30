NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka’s ‘Crude Language’ Found Amid Scandal

NESN Logo Sign In

A week ago, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck underwent a media storm of questions regarding the scandal centering around coach Ime Udoka and his violations of team policies, which reportedly included an improper relationship with a Celtics staff.

Udoka, who was officially suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season by the Celtics, remains the hottest topic of NBA conversation for Twitter conspiracy theorists, former players, and even members of the media.

However, on Friday, the latest report indicated one critical detail within the uncovering of investigation from the law firm, which the Celtics hired.

“The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into his one-year suspension,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

Udoka also added in this to his latest report of the situation.

“The power dynamic associated with a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member was the primary finding and policy violation cited in the law firm’s report,? Wojnarowski wrote.

Udoka, who struck quick success during his first-go as an NBA head coach with the Celtics during their NBA Finals run, had a highly-anticipated follow-up season ahead of him in Boston. Yet, with updates continuing to surface, so does the skepticism in whether or not Udoka will ever get a shot at coaching in the NBA again.