Patriots-Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Football is back, Patriots fans.

New England will open its regular season on Sunday afternoon when it visits the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots will take on their divisional rival following an early trip to Southern Florida, where it conducted three practices at little-known Palm Beach Atlantic University.

New England is 3-6 in its last three meetings with the Dolphins, including three straight defeats. Bill Belichick’s team also is 2-7 in its previous nine trips to Hard Rock Stadium.

Can the Patriots right the ship against the Dolphins? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | ParamountPlus