Could Tom Brady Play For New Team After 2022 NFL Season?

Tom Brady dominated football headlines over the course of the NFL offseason, as there was some uncertainty about what the future held for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Well, we potentially could see more of the same next spring.

This is because Brady is on an expiring contract. While the upcoming season reportedly will be the 45-year-old’s last in the NFL, it’s clearly not set in stone that Brady will walk away from the game at campaign’s end. And as far as the possibility of Brady playing outside Tampa Bay, a league investigation confirmed the future Hall of Famer previously was interested in the idea enough to engage in tampering with the Miami Dolphins.

But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brady has no qualms about his situation with the Buccaneers.

“Asked if Brady would play for another team after this year, because he’s a free agent, a source close to the QB emphasized greatly the affection Brady has for the Bucs, from the players to the coaches to the front office to the ownership,” Rapoport wrote in a column published to NFL.com Sunday.

Brady likely hasn’t given much thought to his future football plans, as his focus surely is zeroed in on the task at hand. Tampa Bay will kick off its 2022 slate Sunday night when it visits the Dallas Cowboys for a primetime Week 1 matchup.