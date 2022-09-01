Red Sox Roster Moves Feature Two Additions From Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox announced the addition of two players from Triple-A Worcester before their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Catcher Connor Wong, who has been lighting it up for the WooSox, was recalled after last playing for Boston on July 17 against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox also selected right-hander Eduard Bazardo from Worcester.

Wong, 26, has played five games for Boston across three stints this season with a .250 batting average and .472 OPS. He’s played both catcher and second base for the club. The right-handed hitter has batted .286 with three runs scored and two RBIs in 11 games for the Red Sox since making his Major League Baseball debut last season.

Bazardo, 27, also made his MLB debut last season with Boston. He allowed one hit in three scoreless innings across two relief appearances. The right-hander has a 3.45 ERA in 37 appearances (four starts) for Worcester this season.

The Red Sox return home to host the Rangers at Fenway Park on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with NESN 360 following an hour of pregame coverage.