Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Trevor Story Sidelined In AL East Matchup

Boston will look to continue New York's slide down the AL East standings

by

2 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will open a three-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Entering an American League East matchup against Gerrit Cole and the high-powered New York offense, Boston’s starting nine will consist of its best available bats. The key word there is available.

Trevor Story will not play after leaving Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Orioles on a freak play at second base. While the 29-year-old isn’t expected to miss much time, he will take things day-to-day. His absence paves the way for Christian Arroyo to make an appearance for the first time since Saturday — the super-utility man will bat sixth and play second base. Reese McGuire will replace Connor Wong behind the dish for Nick Pivetta.

Speaking of Nick Pivetta, the 29-year-old has had a mixed bag of results this season against everyone but the Yankees. Pivetta is 0-2 in three starts against New York this season, allowing 17 earned runs (including six home runs) in 13 1/3 innings — good for an 11.68 ERA. He will be opposed by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who is 2-0 against the Red Sox this season.

NESN 360 cta

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (69-72)
Tommy Pham, LF
Alex Verdugo, RF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Triston Casas, 1B
Kiké Hernández, CF
Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-11, 4.29 ERA)

YANKEES (85-56)
Aaron Judge, CF
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
Miguel Andujar, LF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
Jose Trevino, C
Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Gerrit Cole, RHP (11-7, 3.20 ERA)

More Red Sox:

Xander Bogaerts At ‘Front Of Mind’ For Red Sox, Chaim Bloom’s Offseason Plans
Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk
Previous Article

Jake DeBrusk Ready, Focused On Season Ahead With Bruins
WBC, The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury
Next Article

How Oddsmakers View Potential Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury Bout

Picked For You

Related