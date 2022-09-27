Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls As Rookie Pitchers Struggle Again

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East matchup Monday night, falling 14-8 to Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fall to 72-81 on the season, while the Orioles improve to 80-73.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were once again forced to rely on young pitching to lead them Monday night. As anyone who has watched them this season knows, that is not a winning formula.

Looking toward the future, Boston had the opportunity to get five rookie pitchers some innings Monday. In all but one of those cases, they saw the rookies struggle to prevent hard contact and give up runs.

It started with Connor Seabold, who got the nod to start things out and continued to struggle as a major leaguer. The 27-year-old gave up four earned runs on five hits in two innings pitched before an eventual rain delay. Kaleb Ort, Franklin German and Eduard Bazardo were the rookie who struggled in relief, combining for four innings of work where they’d give up a total of six earned runs on just four hits — all of which were home runs.

Zack Kelly was the only rookie pitcher to get the job done, coming in to clean up after Tyler Danish gave up three earned runs in two innings of work following the delay. Kelly did give up a pair of singles, but limited the damage with a timely strikeout, bringing his season ERA down to 2.53 in 10 2/3 innings pitched.