Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Walk Off Boston In Extra Innings

The Boston Red Sox dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Yankees, 5-4, on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox fall to 72-77 while the Yankees improve to 91-58.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox just seemed to run out of time Thursday night.

Boston was fairly clean on the mound throughout the game, with Michael Wacha, John Schreiber and Matt Barnes all pitching very well. A few mistakes from Wacha allowed the Yankees to score three runs and Ryan Brasier had an iffy outing that allowed them to tie it in the eighth, but throughout the first nine innings things were fairly clean.

Then came the tenth.

Out of viable bullpen arms, the Red Sox — like they have been so many times before — were forced to lean on a rookie pitcher to keep them in the game. Unfortunately for Kaleb Ort, he wasn’t able to — giving up a Josh Donaldson single to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning.