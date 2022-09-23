Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Walk Off Boston In Extra Innings

The Boston Red Sox dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Yankees, 5-4, on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox fall to 72-77 while the Yankees improve to 91-58.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox just seemed to run out of time Thursday night.
Boston was fairly clean on the mound throughout the game, with Michael Wacha, John Schreiber and Matt Barnes all pitching very well. A few mistakes from Wacha allowed the Yankees to score three runs and Ryan Brasier had an iffy outing that allowed them to tie it in the eighth, but throughout the first nine innings things were fairly clean.
Then came the tenth.
Out of viable bullpen arms, the Red Sox — like they have been so many times before — were forced to lean on a rookie pitcher to keep them in the game. Unfortunately for Kaleb Ort, he wasn’t able to — giving up a Josh Donaldson single to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Donaldson’s walk-off hit gave New York the win. He finished 3-for-5 from the plate.
— Reese McGuire came off the bench to belt a three-run home run to give the Red Sox the lead in the seventh inning. He finished 1-for-2 from the plate.
— Triston Casas belted his third-career home run, parking one in the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Red Sox fans certainly hope that becomes a habit moving forward. He finished 1-for-3 from the plate with a homer and a walk.
WAGER WATCH
The game’s total closed at 8.5 runs on PointsBet. A $100 bet on the Over (-115) would have paid out $186.96.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will continue their four-game set with the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on Friday (7:05 p.m. ET), but that game will be televised on Apple+. The Red Sox return to NESN airwaves Saturday as they continue their series with the Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and you can also catch an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.