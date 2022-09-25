Things Aren’t Going Great In New York As Jets Star Fights With Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Tempers flared on the New York Jets’ sideline Sunday during their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jets first-round defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were captured on the CBS broadcast having a loud exchange with Williams getting in the assistant coach’s face. It came after the Bengals took a 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown reception by Cincinnati wideout Tyler Boyd.

Players and members of the staff had to step in between the two to keep things from further escalating.

The Jets went into the half trailing by two scores and seem to be on their way to their second loss of the season.