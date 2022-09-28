Triston Casas Continues To Impress, Puts Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas has quickly found comfort at Fenway Park, and it was evident to see Tuesday night.

The Red Sox fell into a 1-0 deficit after Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI triple in the first inning. It didn’t take long for Boston to come back, and it was Casas who showed off his power with a 421-foot two-run home run over the Green Monster off Baltimore starting pitcher Kyle Bradish.

Triston showing off that oppo pop. pic.twitter.com/XiLDsz6JlY — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 27, 2022

The homer was the 22-year-old’s fifth of the season and his third in six games. The dinger also had an exit velocity of 110 mph.

