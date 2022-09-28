Triston Casas Continues To Impress, Puts Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles

Casas continues to show impressive power

by

2 hours ago

Triston Casas has quickly found comfort at Fenway Park, and it was evident to see Tuesday night.

The Red Sox fell into a 1-0 deficit after Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI triple in the first inning. It didn’t take long for Boston to come back, and it was Casas who showed off his power with a 421-foot two-run home run over the Green Monster off Baltimore starting pitcher Kyle Bradish.

The homer was the 22-year-old’s fifth of the season and his third in six games. The dinger also had an exit velocity of 110 mph.

You can watch ongoing coverage of the Red Sox versus Orioles game using NESN 360.

More Red Sox:

Triston Casas Continues To Impress, Puts Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles
Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla
Previous Article

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics ‘Can’t Rush Healing’ From Ime Udoka Suspension
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Next Article

NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

Picked For You

Related