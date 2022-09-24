Watch Red Sox’s Triston Casas Blast Go-Ahead Homer Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t take too long to find the lead in their hands Saturday against the New York Yankees.

First baseman Triston Casas set the tone in sparking that effort.

Casas entered his latest contest with 16 major league games of experience, and in the second inning at Yankee Stadium, the young left-handed hitter gave Boston the lead over New York with one swing of the bat.

Against Yankees starter Domingo Germán in the second inning, Casas took an 81-mph 1-1 delivery to the opposite field for his fourth home run this season — Casas’ third against the Yankees.

The thing about Triston Casas is that he's going to hit bombs. pic.twitter.com/wxvssyYnQJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 24, 2022

Casas’ blast gave Boston a 2-1 lead.

Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire entered Saturday’s contest hitting .440/.444/.720 (11-for-25) against the Yankees this season, and added to that hot stretch.