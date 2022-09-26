Ultimate Red Sox Show: Brock Holt Joins NESN’s Pregame Show

The Red Sox fan favorite stopped by the studio.

2 hours ago

The Red Sox finished off their four-game stint in the Bronx against their rival New York Yankees.

All eyes were on Aaron Judge as he looked to hit his 61st home run of the season, but the weather ended up stopping the game in the sixth inning as the Sox fell 2-0 to the Yankees..

Earlier this week, Red Sox fan favorite and former utility man, Brock Holt, joined Tom Caron and Jim Rice on NESN’s Red Sox First Pitch pregame show to put his broadcast skills on display and discuss his time in Boston.

Red Sox Notes: Boston Eliminated From Postseason With Loss
