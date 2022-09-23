UMass insists Holding ‘Pride Day’ Vs. Liberty Pure Coincidence

NESN Logo Sign In

UMass Amherst will hold its first Pride Day on Oct. 8 when the Minutemen welcome Liberty University to town.

There will be a lot of support in the stands and from the football program before and during the game, with UMass coaches and personnel sporting some Pride flag memorabilia on their clothing.

But UMass’ opponent probably won’t be showing any support.

If you’re unfamiliar with Liberty University, it prohibits any sort of LGBTQIA+ behavior.

This is directly from what they call the “Honor Code:”

“… Romantic displays of affection with a member of the same sex (e.g. hand-holding, kissing, dating, etc.) and actions confirming denial of biological birth sex (e.g. asking to be referred to by pronouns inconsistent with one?s birth sex, using restrooms and changing facilities reserved for persons other than one?s birth sex, etc.) are prohibited.”

UMass, though, didn’t plan this intentionally. COVID-19 delayed it until this season and Oct. 8 just made the most sense in terms of scheduling.