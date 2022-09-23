FOX Broadcast Definitely Thought Aaron Judge Hit 61st Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Aaron Judge as he sits on the verge of tying and breaking the American League home run record.

Judge sits one homer shy of Roger Maris’ record and the Yankees slugger has a chance to reach the milestone against New York’s storied Boston Red Sox rival.

The series kicked off Thursday and Judge came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-4 game. Couldn’t script it better, right?

Well, if you were watching the game, you probably thought Judge hit No. 61 by the way the FOX broadcast reacted when he took a 2-2 pitch from Matt Barnes to center field.

“Aaron Judge! Center field! Way back!,” Kenny Albert yelled. “But (Kiké) Hernandez is there.”

To be fair to those at home, the camera work made it seem like that ball was sent to the moon.