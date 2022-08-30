Patriots Reportedly Cut Rookie Running Back After Underwhelming Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots took two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, and one of them won’t be on the 53-man roster.

New England on Tuesday waived sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Harris, a South Carolina product, didn’t have an impressive training camp and entered cutdown day as a long shot to earn a spot on the Patriots’ roster.

However, Harris could be a candidate to land on New England’s practice squad should he make it through waivers.

Harris didn’t show much this summer until last Friday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, against whom he racked up 54 rushing yards on four carries to go along with one catch for seven yards. Over the weekend, Bill Belichick praised Harris and fourth-round running back Pierre Strong for the progress they made during training camp.

As a mid-round draft pick, Strong is a virtual lock to make the roster. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Ty Montgomery injury opens a spot on the running back depth chart for veteran J.J. Taylor.

The Patriots must announce their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Follow NESN.com for further updates on New England’s roster construction.