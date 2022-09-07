NFL Writer Gives Bold, Pessimistic Prediction For Patriots In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL season is on the horizon, and the New England Patriots have become one of the league’s most polarizing teams.

Some league personnel have given positive takes regarding the potential of the Patriots in 2022, but things have mostly been negative in the lead up to the season. There are more questions than answers regarding the new-look offense, the AFC has gotten significantly more talented surrounding New England and no one even knows who is going to be calling plays on either side of the ball. All in all, the negativity has overwhelmed throughout this offseason, with one more NFL writer piling on in the hours before the season opener.

Adam Schein of NFL Network gave nine last-minute predictions on the 2022 NFL season Wednesday, with his prediction regarding New England being on the pessimistic side. “The Patriots are going to be bad.”

Here’s the explanation from Schein.

I’d love to get former Patriots OC/current Raiders HC Josh McDaniels’ thoughts on this, because it’s completely nonsensical. The offensive line looks lost. The weaponry around Jones looks underwhelming. And New England looks, dare I say, incompetent?

Now, I haven’t mentioned the defense yet. Maybe Bill Belichick fields a shutdown unit on that side of the ball — though I have serious questions there, too, starting with the cornerback position.

So, going back to the original take, I’m even more bullish on New England being the 14th-best team in the AFC. Only the Texans and Jets appear worse. The Jags, who’ve won four games combined over the past two years, look more promising.