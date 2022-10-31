Bengals-Browns Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’

With Week 8 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between division rivals.

Let’s start with the point spread.

Bengals -3 (-120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Bengals come into Monday’s game rolling after wins over the Saints and Falcons. After starting off the season slow, star quarterback Joe Burrow is now in a groove, throwing for a combined 781 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in both of those wins. Conversely, the Browns have lost four straight, four of their five total losses have come down to the final drive. These teams are heated rivals and with the Browns being at home, I believe this game will be close as well. Although I’m worried about a push, I will still lay the -3 for the Bengals at -120 available on DraftKings.

Under 45 total points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for how this game will flow is that both teams will try to assert themselves physically on the ground. Cleveland will run the ball with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while the Bengals will counter with Joe Mixon. The injury to Ja?Marr Chase will hinder the Bengals’ big plays that take the top off the defense. Burrow is good enough to still play at an elite level without his top target, but there is no denying that Chase is a huge loss for this offense. With Mixon, the Bengals can play a more balanced, physical offensive style and that’s what we will see Monday. Both defenses are respected statistically, with the Bengals ranking higher because they are stouter against the run. I’m betting that both teams’ defenses will steal the show. Give me the under 45 total points at -110 on DraftKings.

Joe Burrow to throw an interception (+125, DraftKings)

Although I believe Burrow will have a good game and the Bengals will win, I still have immense respect for the Browns’ defense, especially at home. Browns stud defensive end Myles Garrett is playing much better since his car accident tallying three sacks in the last two games against the Patriots and Ravens. The heat coming off the edge between both Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney against an inconsistent Bengals offensive line will be the X-factor tonight. Although he’s been close to perfect lately, I think the pass rush of the Browns will force Burrow into a mistake. That’s why I’m betting Burrow to throw an interception at +125 available on DraftKings.