Why Patriots Might Be Better Off Opting Against Isaiah Wynn Trade

The Patriots reportedly are interested in trading Isaiah Wynn, and other teams have been calling about the fifth-year offensive tackle. And it’s no secret that New England fans would love to see Wynn moved before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

But would dealing Wynn, as bad as he’s been this season, really be in the best interest of the Patriots? It’s debatable.

Wynn didn’t play last Monday against the Chicago Bears due to either injury or being a healthy scratch — probably the latter — and began Sunday’s game against the New York Jets on the bench. He wound up seeing 25 snaps in New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium, with 13 coming at right tackle and 12 at left guard during a brief Cole Strange benching.

And though Wynn finally played a penalty-free game, he did give up yet another sack, giving him four on the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Honestly, you could argue that PFF’s numbers are kind to Wynn, who nevertheless grades as the service’s 66th-ranked offensive tackle.

Isaiah Wynn's first pass blocking rep was not a good one. pic.twitter.com/dr6PsqaZgM — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 31, 2022

So, yeah, it’s been a struggle for Wynn in his shift to right tackle. And it feels like a foregone conclusion that he leaves New England in free agency next offseason. To that end, there certainly is a case to be made for recouping some value before Wynn walks away for nothing.

But the Patriots probably would be better off holding onto the 2018 first-round pick.