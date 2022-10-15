Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

The Bruins return home Saturday night when they welcome the Coyotes to TD Garden.
Boston is fresh off a season-opening win against the Washington Capitals while Arizona looks to bounce back from a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Bruins lineup will look a little different than Wednesday. Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of Saturday’s game. Craig Smith will move up to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall, while Trent Frederic will make his 2022-23 debut on the third line with Charlie Coyle and A.J. Greer.
Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Karel Vejmelka.
Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with Bruins Face-Off LIVE.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0-0)
Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril–Mike Reilly
Jeremy Swayman
ARIZONA COYOTES (0-1-0)
Lawson Crouse–Travis Boyd–Clayton Keller
Nick Ritchie–Barrett Hayton–Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli–Nick Bjugstad–Christian Fischer
Liam O’Brien–Jack McBain–Zack Kassian
Janis Moser–Troy Stecher
Shayne Gostisbehere–Josh Brown
Dysin Mayo–Conor Timmins
Karel Vejmelka