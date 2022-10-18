Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are rolling and look to carry their momentum into their game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Senators have lost their first two games of the season and look to turn things around in their home opener. The Bruins, meanwhile, were victorious in their first three games and scored 16 goals over that stretch.

Boston did not practice Tuesday morning, but we can assume the lines will remain nearly the same save for one line. Jeremy Swayman figures to get the start on the second night of a back-to-back, while Taylor Hall and Pavel Zacha will switch spots at least to begin the game. The biggest difference Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery could make is the fourth line. Craig Smith has struggled to begin the season and even was benched for some shifts during Monday’s win over the Florida Panthers. A night off may help the forward reset.

Jack Studnicka made the NHL roster but has yet to see game action, so he could slide into the fourth-line center spot. We’ll know exactly how the lines will look when Montgomery meets with the media at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with “Bruins Pregame Hub.”

BOSTON BRUINS (3-0-0)

Pavel Zacha–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer

Nick Foligno–Jack Studnicka–Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm–Mike Reilly

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril–Daniel Renouf