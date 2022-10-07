Bill Belichick Provides Encouraging Mac Jones Injury Update

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It remains to be seen whether Mac Jones will suit up for the Patriots on Sunday, but the injured quarterback is making clear progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

Jones practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant. Ahead of Friday’s practice, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked whether the sophomore signal-caller has made any improvements.

“Yeah, for sure,” Belichick said. “He’s a lot closer than he was last Friday. So, We’ll see how it goes.”

Jones was back on the field for the media portion of Friday’s practice and appeared to be moving better than he was the previous two days. That said, reporters only were allowed to view the stretching portion of practice.

Belichick didn’t indicate whom he expects to start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions. Backup QB Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a concussion, so rookie Bailey Zappe likely will get the call in the event Jones can’t play. Recently signed practice-squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert would serve as the backup.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams have 1-3 records.