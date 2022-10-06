Meet Garrett Gilbert, Who Could Be Patriots’ Backup QB Vs. Lions

The Patriots have tweaked their offense since losing McDaniels, their longtime coordinator, to Las Vegas, but Gilbert said he still feels “very” comfortable in the system he operated for the first three months of last season.

“Obviously, some things have changed since last year, but ultimately, it’s not tough,” he said. “I’ve got to get back used to the scheme and used to some of the new things, but it’s nice to be on the field and in the huddle with guys that I know, and there’s still a lot of familiar faces here, so that’s been really nice.”

Gilbert left the Patriots last December because the Washington Football Team, in dire straits after two of their QBs tested positive for COVID-19, signed him to make a short-notice start against the Philadelphia Eagles. (He said he had “a lot of fun” in that game, a 27-17 loss, even though the circumstances were “obviously … not ideal.”) McDaniels signed him after the season to compete for a backup job behind Derek Carr but released him two months later after the Raiders swung a trade for Stidham.

That release kicked off a six-month layoff for Gilbert, who churned through Peleton workouts and searched far and wide for pass-catchers to stay ready for his next NFL call. This week, it finally came.

“(I was) just trying to stay in shape the best I can,” Gilbert said. “It’s obviously not necessarily easy to find guys to throw with when everyone’s playing right now, but (I did) the best I could to just find guys here and there, try and work out as much as I can and just stay ready.

“Obviously, I’m not necessarily young as a football player anymore, so you never know when your last one’s going to come. And having been away for a few months, it’s a blessing to be back in here and really just get back and be a part of the team.”

Gilbert knows Jones and Hoyer well from their months together last season, and he said he’s been “very impressed” with Zappe during the early days of his latest Patriots tenure.

“I’ve gotten to spend a good amount of time with him just in extra meetings and that sort of stuff,” Gilbert said. “I think he, obviously being a young guy thrust into this position, I think he’s done a great job with it the first couple days. He’s got good command of the offense, and I think the other thing is he’s been very willing to ask questions and learn and that sort of thing. I think he’s done a really nice job of that as we continue to prepare for Sunday.”