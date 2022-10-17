Bill Belichick Refuses To Take Bait On Mac Jones Questions — But Why?

Bill Belichick has been given every opportunity to limit “Zappe Fever” to a minor outbreak. Instead, he’s allowed it to become a full-on epidemic.

Over the last two weeks, the Patriots head coach has been asked numerous times whether Mac Jones will remain New England’s starting quarterback once he’s healthy. But, time after time, Belichick has refused the bait and enabled fans and pundits alike to continue speculating about a potential quarterback controversy.

And his answers have remained consistent.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all the different things that might or might not happen and all that,” he said last Monday after Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. “That’s, to me, a waste of time. I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios and all that. We’ll take things as they come and go from there.

“Obviously, Mac wasn’t active (against the Lions), so it wasn’t any part of any decision.”

He sang a similar tune after Zappe played even better in New England’s 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland.

“We’ll see how that process is,” Belichick said during a Monday morning Zoom call. “Mac still wasn’t able to play (Sunday). So we’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”