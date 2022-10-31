NFL Trade Deadline: 10 Far-Fetched Deals We’d Still Love To See

We’re always hoping for fireworks.
The NFL trade deadline is inching closer with “Monday Night Football” serving as the Week 8 conclusion, the final game before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET last call. And while the league’s deadline doesn’t always live up to the hype, that doesn’t mean football fans don’t want it to. We’re always hoping for blockbuster trades with contenders adding as cellar dwellers sell off their best players.
It’s been a relatively good start with Christian McCaffrey headlining the deadline thus far with his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. But hopefully, we’re not left reflecting on the Oct. 20 trade at dinner on Nov. 1.
Anyway, we’ve highlighted 10 far-fetched deals before the NFL trade deadline that we would love to see take place.
Saints trade Alvin Kamara to Bills
The Bills reportedly put a call into the Saints for Kamara, which got our brain spinning. Imagine that offense?! It wouldn’t have a weakness. And it would be incredible to watch Josh Allen call the shots with three incredibly talented weapons with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Kamara racing up and down the field. It probably wouldn’t be a welcome sign to the rest of the league, however, as Buffalo already is the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and this deal would strengthen the Bills’ case. Kamara’s desire is to remain in New Orleans, though.
Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to Cowboys
Dallas’ offense certainly didn’t look like it needed much help in its Week 8 win, scoring a season-high 49 points with Dak Prescott and company looking more like the group that led the league in scoring last season. Still, adding another wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup undoubtedly would help the Cowboys in pursuit of a Super Bowl. And Jerry Jones should have his eyes locked on the Lombardi Trophy given the wide-open landscape of the NFC.
Bears trade Roquan Smith to Patriots
Smith is playing on the final year of his contract after asking for a trade this summer. The Bears aren’t going anywhere this season, and it seems Smith might be over his experience in Chicago. The Patriots would greatly benefit by adding a star linebacker to Bill Belichick’s defense, especially with the AFC East looking brutal in the near future. A trade for Smith likely would come with a big-money extension, something Belichick isn’t always intent on giving, but getting a player of his caliber to headline the defense would be great.
Bears trade David Montgomery to Rams
It certainly seems like the Rams are going to add a running back before the NFL trade deadline. Cam Akers and the Rams have reached their respective ends, and general manager Les Snead tends to be one of the most aggressive when it comes to going all in. As mentioned, the Bears don’t seem like they’ll be in the playoff mix at season’s end and Montgomery is on the final year of his contract. Chicago has a very capable backup in Khalil Herbert, as well.
Patriots trade Isaiah Wynn to Rams
The Rams and Patriots executed a deadline deal for Sony Michel last season, and LA needs to improve on the offensive line. Wynn, an impending free agent, has been losing snaps in New England and the likelihood of him re-signing is not good. It makes a lot of sense for both parties, though New England’s depth at tackle would take a hit.
Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Packers
Green Bay’s receivers fared a bit better on “Sunday Night Football,” but there’s no question the Packers still could improve at the position. Acquiring the veteran Cooks from the lowly Texans, another team who isn’t going anywhere this season, would greatly benefit the Aaron Rodgers-led offense. And despite Green Bay dropping four straight games, sitting three wins back of the Vikings in the NFC North, the Packers still can’t ever be ruled out of contention with Rodgers behind center.
Browns trade Kareem Hunt to Eagles
The Eagles are the final remaining undefeated team, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Philadelphia doubles down on its biggest strength: the running game. Hunt would be a great complement to Miles Sanders and is on the final year of his contract. The Browns, meanwhile, already have Nick Chubb headlining the rushing attack and now sit in third in the AFC North.
Jets trade Elijah Moore to Giants
Moore brought his frustrations back to the forefront after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, expressing how he “doesn’t get the ball” from Zach Wilson. The Giants sent Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs last week, and don’t have much help for Daniel Jones. Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, is cheap and would arguably be New York’s best receiving option as soon as he arrives. He wouldn’t have to go far either.
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Chiefs
We’re not overly high on in-division trades given their likelihood of happening is less than others, but this assignment is “far-fetched,” after all. Chubb, who is an impending free agent, is arguably the best defensive player available ahead of the deadline. The Kansas City defense should not turn away any opportunity to improve given how it has fared thus far, and the likelihood it’ll have to defend Allen in the postseason.
Colts trade Stephon Gilmore to Chiefs
The Chiefs, who have allowed more passing touchdowns and third-most passing yards of any team in the league, double down on their pass defense by trading for Gilmore, who’s under contract through next season. Indianapolis is falling behind the Titans in the AFC South and now are handing the keys to rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a move which hints the team’s feelings on the current season given their 10th-place spot in the current playoff picture.