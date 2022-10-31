NFL Trade Deadline: 10 Far-Fetched Deals We’d Still Love To See

We’re always hoping for fireworks.

The NFL trade deadline is inching closer with “Monday Night Football” serving as the Week 8 conclusion, the final game before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET last call. And while the league’s deadline doesn’t always live up to the hype, that doesn’t mean football fans don’t want it to. We’re always hoping for blockbuster trades with contenders adding as cellar dwellers sell off their best players.

It’s been a relatively good start with Christian McCaffrey headlining the deadline thus far with his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. But hopefully, we’re not left reflecting on the Oct. 20 trade at dinner on Nov. 1.

Anyway, we’ve highlighted 10 far-fetched deals before the NFL trade deadline that we would love to see take place.

Saints trade Alvin Kamara to Bills

The Bills reportedly put a call into the Saints for Kamara, which got our brain spinning. Imagine that offense?! It wouldn’t have a weakness. And it would be incredible to watch Josh Allen call the shots with three incredibly talented weapons with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Kamara racing up and down the field. It probably wouldn’t be a welcome sign to the rest of the league, however, as Buffalo already is the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and this deal would strengthen the Bills’ case. Kamara’s desire is to remain in New Orleans, though.

Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to Cowboys

Dallas’ offense certainly didn’t look like it needed much help in its Week 8 win, scoring a season-high 49 points with Dak Prescott and company looking more like the group that led the league in scoring last season. Still, adding another wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup undoubtedly would help the Cowboys in pursuit of a Super Bowl. And Jerry Jones should have his eyes locked on the Lombardi Trophy given the wide-open landscape of the NFC.

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Patriots

Smith is playing on the final year of his contract after asking for a trade this summer. The Bears aren’t going anywhere this season, and it seems Smith might be over his experience in Chicago. The Patriots would greatly benefit by adding a star linebacker to Bill Belichick’s defense, especially with the AFC East looking brutal in the near future. A trade for Smith likely would come with a big-money extension, something Belichick isn’t always intent on giving, but getting a player of his caliber to headline the defense would be great.