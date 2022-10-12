Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End

The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.

That’s where Thomas spent some of his time last season while also making 12 appearances for the Celtics. Thomas didn’t see much time in those 12 games after beginning in NBA career during the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kissoonlal’s contract is an exhibit 10 deal, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. The 6-foot-11 forward played overseas in Denmark last season, where he netted 20 points per game and shot 41.2% from 3-point range. Kissoonlal, 26, split his college career between Northwestern State and Marian University.

The two are the longest of long shots to make an impact for the Celtics this season, especially Kissoonlal. The Celtics could call up Thomas at some point during the season if injuries occur and they need a body to fill the end of the bench.

With the Celtics waving Thomas, this is just another signal that Noah Vonleh could be in line to make the roster.