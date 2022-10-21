David Ortiz Spotted In Eagles Jersey, Dancing With Phillie Phanatic

David Ortiz once put on a New York Yankees hat for a SportsCenter commercial, and Friday, the Red Sox legend was seen rocking a jersey different than the one he wore during his 14 seasons in Boston.

On scene at Citizen Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, Ortiz was seen donning a retro Reggie White Philadelphia Eagles jersey while dancing on top of a dugout with the Phillie Phanatic.

While it might be strange for some to see, it’s not out of Ortiz’s fun-loving nature. Check out Ortiz’s dance moves alongside the Phanatic courtesy of video from The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli.

David Ortiz and the Phanatic. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/gOWU8rz2DX — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 21, 2022

It will take Red Sox fans a minute or two to get used to seeing Ortiz in a different jersey other than a Red Sox one. But it isn’t as striking, nor should it generate a passionate response, like seeing him wear a Yankees cap, even if it was for a commercial. Wally The Green Monster surely wouldn’t drop his stack of books this time.

Ortiz, on hand for the NLCS game due to his commentary work with FOX Sports, was just trying to have some fun in the place he had to work Friday night.

While wearing an opposing city’s color usually isn’t a good look, Ortiz’s loyalty to Boston can’t be questioned. The three-time World Series champion waxed poetically about the city and its fanbase all summer during his run up to being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.