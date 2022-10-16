Dolphins Take Home-Field Advantage To New Level Vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins took home-field advantage to a new level Sunday during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.

The FOX Sports broadcast captured images of the thermometers on each team’s sideline and those indicated Miami’s sideline was a staggering 30 degrees cooler than Minnesota’s. The Vikings had a sideline temperature of 120 degrees (!) Fahrenheit while the Dolphins’ thermometer showed a stark contrast at 90 degrees.

Check it out:

There is a 30 degree difference between the two sidelines ? pic.twitter.com/Q8uWNo3dtX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

For those wondering how that difference is even possible, it’s because Miami gives itself the side of the field with shade while the visitor’s sideline has no cover at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s been a well-documented dilemma for opposing teams with members of the New England Patriots, specifically, having discussed the difficulties of playing in Miami, especially early in the season.

The fact the thermometers are on display for all those to see, though, is quite the example of gamesmanship by those in South Beach.