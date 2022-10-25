How N’Keal Harry Reacted To Getting Booed By Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — The setting of Monday night’s game was familiar for Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry, but with one massive difference.

For the first time in his career, Harry entered the playing surface at Gillette Stadium through the visiting team’s tunnel and stood on the opposing sideline to face his former team: the New England Patriots.

“It was definitely different, especially because it’s my first game back,” Harry said following Chicago’s resounding 33-14 victory. “Coming back to this stadium and coming through the visitor’s side was definitely different. It was cool, though.”

It was Harry’s debut with the Bears after he missed Chicago’s first five games due to an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. The Bears activated the wideout two weeks ago off IR, but Harry sat out Chicago’s Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

That set the stage for Harry to get his first playing time in a Bears uniform against his former team. Harry didn’t see a ton of action, only being targeted once by second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher recorded a 14-yard reception on the pass, and following the play, the home crowd erupted in a chorus of boos, which Harry undoubtedly heard.

“It was funny,” Harry said. “I enjoyed it actually. But it was just great to be back.”

Harry had a much-maligned three-year run with the Patriots after they drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He never lived up to that status, making just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over his tenure in New England.