N’Keal Harry Injury Update: Ex-Patriots Receiver Undergoing Surgery

N’Keal Harry is staring at yet another long injury layoff.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver is undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle that will sideline him for roughly eight weeks, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

#Bears WR N?Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2022

Harry, traded by the Patriots last month for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, suffered a high-ankle sprain during his first Chicago Bears training camp. The 2019 first-rounder was competing for a spot in a Chicago receiving corps that ranks among the NFL’s weakest, looking to revive his career after three lackluster seasons in New England.

Viewed as one of the biggest draft busts of the Bill Belichick era, Harry caught just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his Patriots tenure, missing 15 games due to injury and another as a healthy scratch.

That eight-week timetable sets Harry up for a possible return in early October. The Bears will visit the Patriots on “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 24.