J.J. Redick Makes Bold Celtics Prediction After Opening Night Win

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics opened up their 2022-23 season in solid fashion, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 at TD Garden, showcasing their elite-tier offense against a strong conference rival team.

Entering their fresh clean slate, the Celtics were listed as favorites not just to finish atop the Eastern Conference when the season is all set and done, but to get over the hump and successfully achieve their pursuit for Banner 18.

So, the Celtics are poised for another strong run, right?

Well, former NBA shooting guard J.J. Redick believes so.

“I think the Boston Celtics are the favorites in the East,” Redick said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday. “I am concerned a little bit about the Milwaukee Bucks coming out of the gates without Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton — another important contributor being out. But I look at what the Celtics did on their roster this offseason in adding Malcolm Brogdon. He fills a need that they had off the bench and he was great (opening night). I expect the Celtics and they should be the favorites to come out of the East.”

Brogdon, making his Celtics debut, finished the night scoring 16 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field with two rebounds and four assists off the bench — displaying the very production and second-unit depth that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acquired Brogdon for.

The 76ers, while coming up short in the contest, showed they’re far from a pushover this season. James Harden delivered a rejuvenated showing, scoring 35 points while also exploring some early-season defensive miscues on Boston’s end — assisting his 12-for-12 free-throw night with several poor defensive executions against Harden from 3-point territory.