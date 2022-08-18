How Oddsmakers View Celtics After 2022-23 NBA Season Schedule Release Boston is favored to win the NBA Finals at +450 by Ricky Doyle 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA on Wednesday announced its schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, and the Boston Celtics have several marquee games lined up as the defending Eastern Conference champions.

The schedule release obviously offers an opportunity to highlight the most intriguing matchups on the calendar, but it’s also a good time to revisit the futures betting market.

The Celtics remain the favorites to win the NBA championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +450 odds. They’re followed on the board by the Golden State Warriors (+600), Los Angeles Clippers (+600), Milwaukee Bucks (+750) and Phoenix Suns (+1000).

Boston is +230 to win the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season, ahead of Milwaukee (+310), the Brooklyn Nets (+650), the Philadelphia 76ers (+650) and the Miami Heat (+650).

Let’s look at the Celtics’ odds from several angles:

To win NBA Finals: +450

To win Eastern Conference: +230

To win Atlantic Division: -135

To participate in Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: +900

To make playoffs: Yes -4000, No +1500

Regular-season win total: Under 54.5 (+115), Over 54.5 (-140)

The over/under win total of 54.5 is the highest mark across the league this season, again showcasing the heightened expectations surrounding Boston after falling two wins short of an NBA title.

For those curious about “exact outcome” bets, here are the four potential NBA Finals matchups with the shortest odds — all of which include the Celtics:

Warriors to beat Celtics: +2500

Clippers to beat Celtics: +2500

Celtics to beat Warriors: +2500

Celtics to beat Clippers: +2800

Clearly, oddsmakers expect Boston to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this season, at which point the Celtics’ championship fate could be a toss-up.

The Celtics open the regular season Oct. 18 against the 76ers at TD Garden. Boston was a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Thursday afternoon.

Of course, all of these odds could change before the season tips off, especially if the Celtics shake up their roster by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for Nets superstar Kevin Durant.