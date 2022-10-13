Six Takeaways From Bruins’ Season Opening Win Vs. Capitals

The Bruins opened their season with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capitals One Arena in a game that featured the return of David Krejci and David Pastrnak picking up right where he left off last year.

Boston still has some kinks to work out, but it’s only Game 1 and the Bruins looked comfortable under Jim Montgomery.

Here are six takeaways from the win.

The Czech line works

Even with Taylor Hall healthy enough to play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the preseason, Montgomery elected to keep Pavel Zacha, Krejci and Pastrnak together on the second line. The trio showed incredible chemistry in two preseason games and that translated to regular season action. They combined for eight points on the night.

“It’s great that we got a win. And as a line, we chipped in,” Krejci told reporters after the game. “At the same time, our second period wasn’t the strongest for our line. We talked about it, and we came out strong in the third.”

The second period saw the Capitals make it a one-goal game, but two goals in the third –including one from Krejci– helped lift the B’s to victory.

It would be wise for Montgomery to keep the Czech line together even when Brad Marchand returns at some point likely next month. The Bruins very well could have two of the best lines in the NHL once fully healthy.