Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety

The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up.

On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Also on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus corroborated Perry’s report about the wideouts. But he also offered an interesting note on two additional players.

“Sources: Teams have called Patriots about RB Damien Harris and S Jabrill Peppers,” Kyed tweeted. ” … They are not shopping them, however.”

Obviously, Kyed indicated that the Patriots aren’t actively pursuing trades involving Harris or Peppers. But would such deals actually make sense?

Eh, it depends.

Harris is a free agent after this season and it’s easy to envision him leaving New England given the emergence of sophomore back Rhamondre Stevenson. A trade would allow the Patriots to recoup some value for Harris instead of watching him leave for nothing. But moving the fourth-year pro also would leave New England dangerously thin at running back, with only Stevenson and a pair of rookies on the depth chart. Veteran Ty Montgomery has been on injured reserve since Week 1 for still-mysterious reasons.