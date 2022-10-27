Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, while Andrews is in concussion protocol after being on the receiving end of a dirty hit in the same game. Barmore has been battling a knee injury for a few weeks.

As was the case Wednesday, Mac Jones wasn’t listed on Thursday’s injury report. Earlier in the day, New England head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Jones will start Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews — Concussion

DL Christian Barmore — Knee

S Kyle Dugger – Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor — Hamstring

WR Kendrick Bourne — Toe

LB Anfernee Jennings — Calf

CB Jonathan Jones — Ankle

G Mike Onwenu — Ankle

S Adrian Phillips — Shoulder

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn — Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed