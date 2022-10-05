Patriots Newcomer Sends Out Message Amid Early Season Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are off to slow start in 2022. That seems to have rubbed a few people the wrong way.

Sitting with a 1-3 record one month into the season, the Patriots are getting to the point where they are finding out what needs to change. As things stand headed into their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, New England ranks 18th in total offense, 19th in total defense and 28th in turnover differential.

In the first four weeks there have been players who have overperformed, players who have disappointed and players who have already made great strides. A player who doesn’t fall into one of those categories is linebacker Mack Wilson, who through four games has seen his workload steadily increase — before falling off a cliff on the way down to a season-low 10 defensive snaps against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Despite that, the 24-year-old seems to be confident he can turn things around.

“My best is ahead..,” Wilson tweeted Tuesday night.

Wilson’s breakout in Week 2 looked like the start of something special for him in the middle of the Patriots defense, but he badly struggled against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens the following week. He was then essentially benched against Green Bay after being flagged for a facemask on a big gainer by Aaron Jones.

The Patriots certainly hope Wilson’s statement is true, as they have been forced to add reinforcements at the linebacker position this week.