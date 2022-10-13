Patriots Practice Notes: How Pats Made Spot To Keep Cut Wideout

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots released Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday. But the big-bodied wide receiver wasn’t gone for long.

After clearing waivers, Humphrey re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad and was back at practice Thursday.

The lone player not spotted during the open media portion of practice was practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino, suggesting he’d been cut to make room for the receiver/tight end hybrid.

Everyone present at today?s Patriots practice except practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino. Looks like he was let go to make room for Lil?Jordan Humphrey, who is back on the PS. pic.twitter.com/Hn8aTPOeJj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 13, 2022

Humphrey had a significant role in the Patriots’ offense as a run-blocking specialist, but with rookie Tyquan Thornton returning from injured reserve last week, New England’s receiving corps was overloaded.

Every other member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad was present Thursday, including running back Damien Harris, who was among 11 players listed as limited in Wednesday’s session. Harris is recovering from a hamstring injury that reportedly is expected to sideline him for multiple games.

Quarterback Mac Jones also continued to practice as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain. He’s displayed improved mobility this week, but it remains unclear whether he or rookie Bailey Zappe will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Zappe got the nod last week against the Detroit Lions, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 29-0 Patriots victory.