Bailey Zappe Film Review: Five Thoughts On Patriots QB’s First Start

Bailey Zappe quarterbacked the New England Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday at Gillette Stadium, emerging victorious in his first NFL start.

As Zappe prepares to either start again this week against the Cleveland Browns or back up a returning Mac Jones, here are five observations after rewatching the fourth-round rookie’s impressive outing:

1. It’s unclear how much pre-snap autonomy the Patriots gave Zappe (17-for-21, 188 yards, one touchdown, one interception) in his first start, but he appeared to check New England into a more favorable look on the first play of his third series.

Zappe could be seen alerting (touching both hands to his helmet) while he surveyed the defense from under center. After a play-fake and a successful blitz pickup by running back Rhamondre Stevenson, he lofted a pass to a wide-open Jakobi Meyers for a 17-yard gain.

Meyers had aligned close to the formation and ran a shallow crosser while Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton cleared out their defenders.

Zappe leaned heavily on Meyers in this game. The veteran wideout finished with seven catches on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. Tight end Hunter Henry caught four passes for 54 yards. The rest of the Patriots’ wideouts combined for 8 yards on three receptions.

Play-action also worked wonders for Zappe. The Patriots utilized it on eight of his dropbacks, and he went 6-for-7 for 88 yards with one touchdown and one scramble, per Pro Football Focus, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt and posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating. New England should continue to prominently feature play-action passes even after Jones is healthy enough to return from his high ankle sprain.