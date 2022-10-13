Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad

With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield.

The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Harris was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. Built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, he worked exclusively with the scout-team offense during his first Patriots summer.

After a nondescript training camp, Harris flashed in New England?s final preseason game, rushing four times for 54 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released during final roster cuts and spent the first five weeks of the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Harris was the SEC’s second-leading rusher behind Najee Harris in 2020 before offseason back surgery stunted his final collegiate campaign. He finished with 660 rushing yards (4.3 per carry) and four touchdowns over 12 games in 2021. During the pre-draft process, he posted mediocre times in the 40-yard dash (4.62 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.39) but tested in the 90th percentile or above in the vertical and broad jumps, which measure explosiveness.

The Patriots chose to promote Harris over J.J. Taylor, a third-year pro who’s appeared in 11 career games for New England. They still could elevate Taylor from the practice squad this weekend if they wish.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury suffered during last week’s win over the Lions, meaning he’ll likely be unavailable for Sunday’s Browns matchup.