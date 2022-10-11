Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while.

Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.

“Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Lions, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Still getting tests, but the expectation is he’ll be out for a bit.”

Losing Harris obviously is bad news for the Patriots, who are their best when utilizing all their running backs. That said, New England can take solace in the fact that sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson appears more than capable of handling lead-back duties.

As for how the Patriots will replace Harris, rookie Pierre Strong could receive an opportunity despite being unimpressive during training camp and inactive in two games this season. New England also could turn to practice-squad backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris.

Ty Montgomery, meanwhile, is eligible to come off injured reserve this week but likely won’t do so, according to head coach Bill Belichick.