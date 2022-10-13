Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade

Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however.

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits his skill set, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The Commanders have reportedly engaged in trade talks centered around the sixth-year pro with hopes of making a move happen long before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Given the circumstances surrounding his wanted exit and the type of football player Jackson III is, it didn’t take long for people to point in the direction of New England as a possible destination.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire listed the Patriots as the top destination for the 29-year-old, pointing to New England’s penchant for running a man-heavy scheme in his excerpt.

This is the obvious answer anytime there’s a good man cornerback potentially on the open market, and for good reason. Bill Belichick and his staff have a long history if making the most of man cornerbacks in their schemes — rookie Jack Jones is but the most recent example. Interestingly enough, the Patriots have three cornerbacks this season — Jack, Jonathan, and Marcus — who have played very well in New England’s high rate of man coverage. But as the Patriots have allowed four touchdowns to just one interception in man coverage this season, per Sports Info Solutions, why not add a Jackson to the mix?

Never ones to back themselves into a corner, and boasting one of the deepest safety rotations in the NFL, the Patriots have increased their use of zone schemes in recent seasons. New England famously shifted to a zone-heavy look against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, flummoxing Justin Herbert on their way to a close win.

New England has gone back to its roots a bit more in 2022 but still like to mix things up on a game-to-game basis. The addition of Jackson III, who would count just $3.8 million against his new team’s salary cap if acquired this week, would allow New England another added layer of protection on the outside as they’ve seen Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones both suffer injuries over the last month.