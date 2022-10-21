Patriots Would’ve Been Foolish To Pay Christiam McCaffrey Trade Price

A Christian McCaffrey trade never would’ve made sense for the Patriots.

However, knowing what the 49ers parted with for the star running back, New England would’ve been downright insane to swing a similar trade with the Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco on Thursday night sent second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2024, to Carolina in exchange for McCaffrey. The move helped the Panthers replenish a once-depleted draft pool while adding another explosive offensive weapon to the 49ers, who clearly are in win-right-this-very-second-or-else mode.

McCaffrey’s versatile skill set would’ve made him a perfect fit for the Patriots offense, especially with James White now retired and Damien Harris set to hit free agency in a few months. We’re talking about a running back who caught 116 balls while rushing for 1,387 yards in 2019 and already has 33 receptions this season. Plus the oft-injured back is due just $690,000 for the remainder of this season and is guaranteed only $1 million over the final three years of his contract. So, the Patriots wouldn’t have sacrificed financial flexibility despite trading for a young, injury-prone superstar.

Nevertheless, Bill Belichick was wise for passing on McCaffrey.

First of all, the Patriots don’t need to upgrade at running. New England currently has one of the best backfields in the NFL, with Harris a powerful lead back and sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson on the cusp of stardom. If you were a general manager starting an NFL franchise, you could argue for taking Stevenson over McCaffrey. And the Patriots have additional youth on their running back depth chart in the form of rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, though the latter’s spot on the roster hardly seems secure.

But it’s the asking price that’s the biggest issue.